SBIFF Cinema Vanguard Award honorees announced

COURTESY PHOTO

Colin Farrell, left, and Brendan Gleeson have been named recipients of the Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

SANTA BARBARA — The 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Feb. 16 with the Cinema Vanguard Award.

The award recognizes those who have forged their own path through artistic risks while still making a significant contribution to film. The event will be an in-person conversation about their careers where they speak on their performances including Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Gleeson and Farrell’s individual careers have been exemplary and their collaboration in two McDonagh films show us two actors perfectly in sync — in both pathos and humor. They’re a joy to behold and quite a treat for us to get to celebrate them together,” SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling noted.

Winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 2009 for the film “In Bruges” (Motion Picture) and in 2023 for “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Musical/Comedy), Mr. Farrell is no stranger to awards. And neither is Mr. Gleeson, a former teacher, whose award studded career includes a BIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor in the film Suffragette.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Feb. 8-18. Official events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout the city, including the historic Arlington Theatre. Passes and tickets for the 2023 Festival are on sale now at sbiff.org.

— Caleb Beeghly