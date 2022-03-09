SBIFF to honor Cumberbatch, others

SANTA BARBARA — Benedict Cumberbatch, star of “The Power of the Dog,” will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at 8 tonight at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

The tribute is part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The accolades will continue when the Maltin Modern Master Award goes Thursday to Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, who starred in “Being The Ricardos.” The program is set for 8 p.m. that day at the Arlington Theatre.

While Mr. Bardem will be there in person, Ms. Kidman will join virtually. She can’t be there in person because of an injury.

To see the schedule for the festival’s movies, panels and special events, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason