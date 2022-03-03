SBIFF to honor outstanding directors of year

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara International Festival will present its directors of the year awards Thursday.

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) will receive the 2022 Outstanding Directors of the Year Award tonight during the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Following one-on-one conversations, all the director honorees will join in a panel discussion. The event will take place at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre and will be moderated by Scott Feinberg.

The festival is taking place through March 12. More than 200 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes will take place throughout Santa Barbara, including the historic Arlington Theatre.

For more information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.

— Marilyn McMahon