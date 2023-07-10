SBMA announces new board members

NEWS-PRESS FILE

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) has announced three new members of the Board of Trustees.

The SBMA announced Susan Drymalski Bowey, J. Raj K. Dhawan and Laura Selwyn Wyatt as new board members. They started their terms on July 1.

Ms. Bowey was previously on the board from 2007 to 2019. She attended Northwestern University and the Harrington Institute of Interior Design.

Mr. Dhawan has over 40 years of experience in the aerospace Advanced Composites Materials industry. Some of his personal art has been exhibited in the SBMA, as well as the Getty Museum, Art Gallery of Toronto, and LA County Museum of Art.

Ms. Wyatt received a B.A. in Communications from the University of the Pacific and then worked in the film and music industries as well as for software and public relations firms. Her father, Paul Selwyn, was a SBMA trustee in the 2000s.

-Liam Hibbert