SBMA presents work of Berthe Morisot

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will present, via Zoom, the work of Berthe Morisot at 3 p.m. March 4.

The speaker is Mary Hunter, associate professor of art and communications at McGill University in Montreal.

The program is called “Expert Hands, Infectious Touch: Painting and Pregnancy in Morisot’s ‘The Mother and Sister of the Artist.’ ”

When Morisot asked Édouard Manet to have a look at her recently completed portrait of her mother and pregnant sister in the days before the 1870 Salon, she didn’t expect him to completely repaint the depiction of her mother.

“It isn’t possible to stop him,” she wrote in distress to her sister. “He moves from the petticoat to the bodice, from the bodice to the head, from the head to the background.” While Morisot sought Manet’s expertise, she feared that the painting’s public display would ruin her reputation as an independent artist as his heavy hand left too obvious a mark on her canvas.

This lecture explores the gender politics of occupational expertise — artistic and medical — through an analysis of Morisot’s “The Mother and Sister of the Artist.” First, it considers the significance of hands and touch in Manet’s and Morisot’s work, and second, it examines how the hands of male experts “infected” female spaces, including paintings and pregnant bodies.

For free tickets, log on to tickets.sbma.net.

— Gerry Fall