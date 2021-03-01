SBMA store features ‘Black is Beautiful’

COURTESY PHOTO

Black History Month was in February, but the Santa Barbara Museum of Art is continuing to honor it with copies of the book “Kwame Brathwaite: Black is Beautiful” (Aperture, $40) in the museum’s gift shop.

The book features photographs from Ms. Brathwaite’s career and role in the second Harlem Renaissance. During the 1950s and 1960s, Ms. Brathwaite used photography to popularize the statement “Black is Beautiful,” and centered her work on black individuals who were leaving a legacy in culture, fashion and performance.

The book stands as a tribute to Ms. Brathwaite’s career, featuring a broad selection of compelling images and essays from curators and writers Tanisha C. Ford and Deborah Willis.

In 2018, the museum acquired eight photographs by Kwame Brathwaite, which will be on display at SBMA in the coming months.

To purchase a copy of the book, visit the museum store or purchase online at sbmastore.net/products/black-is-beau.

— Madison Hirneisen