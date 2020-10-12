SBPD Animal Control partners with C.A.R.E.4Paws

COURTESY PHOTO

Animal Control Supervisor Jeff Deming and Isabelle Gullo pose with a $3,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

SANTA BARBARA — It’s the “leash” they can do.

Santa Barbara Police Department’s Animal Control partnered with the local nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws to strengthen local pet health and vitality.

The department awarded a $3,000 grant to the nonprofit to help supplement spay/neuter surgeries for local dogs and cats in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile veterinary clinic.

The nonprofit offers free spays/neuters and assistance with affordable veterinary care, vaccines, microchipping and more for low-income, senior and homeless pet owners countywide. It also distributes pet food to families financially struggling and helps with services such as foster care, dog walking and grooming.

The SBPD is also reminding residents of the county to renew their pet’s animal license online at https://www.petdata.com/for-pet-owners/sba/.

— Grayce McCormick