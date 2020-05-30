SBPD expands in-person services

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is expanding its limited in-person services as the city continues to gradually reopen.

The department will be dispatching officers to calls that include both emergencies and non-emergencies, while continuing to keep interactions safe with tactics such as minimizing prolonged person-to-person interactions when possible, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

In addition, officers who are dispatched to calls will continue to use discretion in their response techniques, phoning the reporting party prior to arrival and using telephonic reports, Mr. Wagner said.

The department, which had moved to limit its service model on March 18, will continue to have limited front counter service.

The public is encouraged to continue to use the online reporting system when appropriate, which can be found at www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/police/online/report..

For other general inquiries, go online or call 805-897-2300.