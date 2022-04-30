SBPD honors officers, employees

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSSBPD Detective Eric Davis, left, is presented with the 2020 Sworn Officer of the Year Award by police chief Barney Melekian during the Santa Barbara Police Department Employee Recognition & Promotional Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Public Library on Thursday. SBPD employee Margarita Moreno is presented with the 2021 Professional Staff Supervisor of the Year Award during the ceremony. SBPD Officer Sonja Crawford also earned the 2021 Sworn Officer of the Year Award. Chief Barney Melekian presents Sergeant Ben Ahrens with the 2020 Sworn Supervisor Award. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Poll: California parents worried about pandemic learning loss Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.