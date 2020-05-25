SBPD increases DUI enforcement

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is encouraging community members to celebrate today’s Memorial Day holiday by driving responsibly.

“This Memorial Day weekend will be much different than years before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But when it comes to protecting your family and getting around, it doesn’t mean we have to get complacent. If you plan on drinking, stay at home,” Sergeant Michael Brown said.

SBPD officers will be on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided funding for the program.