SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department announced the death of Officer Gina Battaglia Wednesday.

She died from “complications related to an on-duty illness,” the department said in a news release.

“She exemplified extraordinary courage in fighting a long and difficult battle,” the release continues.

She serves the Santa Barbara Police Department for 14 years as a patrol officer, crime scene investigator and public safety communication dispatch supervisor.

— Annelise Hanshaw