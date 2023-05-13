SBPD to hold a Gun Buyback event

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is holding a Gun Buyback on May 20 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Yards, off 300 E. Cota St.

The goal of this buyback is to help remove unwanted guns from our community and reduce the risk of homicide, suicide and deadly accidents. If you turn in your firearms to the SBPD, you will receive a $100 gift card.

Community members can drive into the City Yards and surrender any unwanted firearms to officers, no questions asked.

The SBPD requests that all firearms be unloaded and transported in the vehicle’s trunk. Once you arrive, SBPD will collect the firearm.

Once collected, all weapons will be checked for lost or stolen status, and if applicable, will be returned to their rightful owners. All other firearms will be prepared for destruction by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

For a full list of commonly asked questions and answers, visit santabarbaraca.gov/news/sbpd-2023-gun-buyback.

— Annika Bahnsen