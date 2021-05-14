SBPD to honor fallen law enforcement

Today, the Santa Barbara Police Department will honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives or become disabled in the line of duty for National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Police Department, 215 E. Figueroa St. Police are welcoming all who wish to remember fallen officers.

In addition, this week is National Police Week.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Police Officers Memorial Day in 1962 to honor fallen officers, and the week on which it falls as Police Week to recognize the service given by officers who protect their communities.

The dates were established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.

— Grayce McCormick