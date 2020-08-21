SBUSD announces attendance numbers

The Santa Barbara Unified School District recently announced its attendance numbers for its first day of the 2020-2021 school year.

In total, 12,647 Students were enrolled in the district, and of that, 97.5% of the students were present on Tuesday for their first day of school. Of that, 93.8% of the 3,586 students enrolled in elementary school were present, 99.5% of the 2,844 junior high students were present and 98.7% of high school students were present, according to the district.

“These numbers are a reflection of the amazing work and dedication of our district and school site staff to make sure that every student has a working device, wifi access, and all of the information they needed to login and be ready to learn on the first day of school,” Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said in email. “It’s also a testament to our families and students who were clearly as excited as we all are to be back in school and learning today. What a great start to the school year!”

— Brian Mackley