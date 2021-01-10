SCANLAN, Joseph L. “Joe”

August 16, 1929 – December 18, 2020

The final credits rolled for Joseph Lawrence Scanlan when he passed away in his sleep from congestive heart failure in Santa Barbara on December 18, 2020. Joe (“Papa Joe” to his 12 grand and great-grandchildren) was born in the Bronx, NY, the elder of two brothers to Irene and Harry Scanlan and raised in Manhasset, Long Island. Following his higher education at Fordham University, he joined the Air Force where, in addition to serving in the Intelligence Division, he developed a passion for flying. His spirit of adventure continued in subsequent years with his new passion… auto racing. Post service, Joe embarked on a successful career as a television and film director. Tennis was a constant in his life and, in his later years, his beloved tennis club in Santa Barbara brought great joy as he continued to play with many close friends.

Joe’s directorial career began in the 1960s, focusing on commercials, documentaries and soap operas including “Another World” and “Somerset” in the early 1970s in New York, expanding to episodic TV series and movies in the U.S. and Canada in the 1980s, plus many international films and television series into the 2000s, such as “La Femme Nikita.” One can never forget his early years directing “The Littlest Hobo” in Canada where the cast and crew became his extended Canadian family. His work kept him living there for many years, ultimately achieving dual citizenship.

After his move to Los Angeles, Joe directed several “Spencer for Hire” TV movies plus numerous episodes of “Knots Landing,” “Falcon Crest,” “Outer Limits,” “Lois & Clark” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” the latter for which he won a Peabody award in 1987.

Joe married Nancy Scanlan in 1952 and had three children: Michael (wife – DeeDee); Diane (husband – Arnie); and Karen (husband – Kevin). Later in life, Joe married Josee Kreitzer with whom he fathered Joshua in 1988. His former spouses and all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive him. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard (Dick), and is also mourned by Dick’s children and their families.

Joe was never one to hide his emotions or opinions. His way of communicating just what was on his mind frequently left diplomacy behind, but the passion behind his words was never in question. Joe’s love for all things Irish led to his own film script development while traveling through Ireland. He frequently quoted Irish accented humor to all who would listen. Leveraging the Irish origin of his parents, he was able to obtain his own Irish passport, an immensely proud moment indeed.

At this time, thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial is not planned for Joe. But we all know he was a man of many passions and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.