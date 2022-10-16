SCANNELLA, Cynthia “Cindy” Schmandt

Cindy was born in March of 1961 and passed away on September 17, 2022. Cindy was raised in Santa Barbara where she attended Cold Springs School and later attended Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High Schools. While at Santa Barbara High she developed a passion for running and became a standout track and cross country runner, setting numerous records, some of which are still in place today. Her love of track and cross country blossomed into coaching that started when she coached her long distance team as a senior in high school.

Her achievements in track continued as an All-American in the 3000-meter at UC Berkeley. When she was sidelined by injury, Cindy returned to her love of coaching and became the assistant coach of the Cal track team. After college, she coached at the University of New Mexico and was named Coach of the Year for cross county in 1983. Cindy was inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame and the SBHS Hall of Fame for her outstanding accomplishments as a coach and athlete.

While attending Berkeley, she met her future husband, Jim. They were married shortly after college. Jim was in the Navy at the time and they lived mostly on the East coast. They eventually settled in South Carolina where they raised their two children Anthony and Katie. No matter where Cindy was, she made an impact, mentoring youth to great personal accomplishments. She was an active college counselor and high school track and field coach. Most recently, she took her talents to Heathwood Hall in Columbia, South Carolina where she coached her teams to State Championships and taught a yearbook class that received numerous awards. The students there have expressed their love for her and their appreciation for the life-changing lessons she taught them.

Above all, Cindy embraced her family and wouldn’t miss any special occasion or chance to get together with everyone. Her smile and robust laugh will be missed by all. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.

Cindy leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Jim; her son Anthony; her daughter Katie; her parents Rodger and Katie Schmandt; her brothers Greg and Michael; and her sisters Kelly Ferguson and Julie Link. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Heathwood Hall has posted their Memorial at https://youtu.be/6Z0gAJ8KoYY. Those who wish to honor Cindy may make a donation to the Cindy Scannella Memorial Fund at www.heathwood.org/donate (fund designation).