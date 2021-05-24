SCAR, Howard

Howard Scar of Montecito passed away at the Casa Dorinda Medical Center on May 15, 2021. He was 90. The cause of death was cancer. Private funeral services were held Wednesday, May 19 and he will be interred at the Montecito Cemetery, next to his wife.

Howard was born September 24, 1930. Howard grew up in Long Island, New York, the son of Frank and Bertha Scar. He graduated with a BS in Business Administration from Ohio Wesleyan University where he played varsity football, and later earned a Master’s degree. After serving on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, he married the former Ethel Schechter in 1958, and the two moved to the San Fernando Valley California the same year, where Howard worked for RCA. Their son, Michael, was born in 1959 and their daughter, Susan, in 1960.

Howard had always wanted his own business. In 1971 he launched an advertising specialty manufacturing and distribution firm, Howard Eldon LTD. and won the Walt Disney specialty contract. Many of the original Disney character drawings decorate his office at the Casa. He and Ethel traveled the world, making business connections and friends while locating jewelry sources. Upon his retirement in 1994, the couple moved to Montecito, eventually settling in the Casa Dorinda in 2010. They had celebrated their 60th anniversary when Ethel passed away in 2018.

Howard and four friends, Los Cincos Lobos, made wines which he donated to local charities. The head nurse at Casa Dorinda recounts that when people were sheltering in place in the Medical Center during the fire, Howie brought a case of wine and the residents had such a good time that when the fire marshal told them they could go back to their apartments, no one wanted to leave.

He also made exquisite jewelry and taught jewelry classes at Casa Dorinda. He had sculpted as a student, and took it up again in retirement. He and Ethel spent a month in Carrara, Italy in 2017, working with marble. In his spare time he was a happy golfer and avid player of bocce ball.

Howard and Ethel were active in community organizations and gave to local charities such as The Santa Barbara Foundation and B’nai B’rith.

He is survived by his son Michael, daughter Susan, daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandson Danny Waxwing, granddaughter Madison Scar, sisters-in-law Gloria Scar and Myrna Walton, nephew Zachary Walton, and nieces Diane Scar and Nancy Scar.