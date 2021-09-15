Scarecrow contest starts Oct. 11

LOMPOC — Sponsored by Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, the annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Contest will take place Oct. 11-31.

Businesses are encouraged to participate by creatively decorating their storefronts with a scarecrow, either handmade or purchased. They can be spooky, funny, traditional, crazy or however you want.

The deadline to register is Oct. 1.

The categories on the ballots will be: Most original, spookiest and funniest. There will be two awards overall, People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick. Ballots will be available online at www.lompoc.com for the public to vote for their favorites.

Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year.

All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. To sign up, contact the chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.

— Marilyn McMahon