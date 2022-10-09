Creative and colorful Solvang event returns for 13th year

Solvang is welcoming the season in true fall style as the Danish-themed village presents its 13th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest.

During the month-long event, which began Oct. 1 and ends on Halloween, Oct. 31, businesses and organizations are featuring a scarecrow of their own creation posted at their location.

The 2022 festival includes the use of QR codes and a digital voting system as well as using traditional paper maps and ballots. Scarecrow maps will also be available on the website and inside local businesses, along with the corresponding QR codes.

Locals, tourists and area merchants can vote on the contest’s website, www.syvscarecrows.com, for Solvang scarecrow winners in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op,” “Best Use of Recycled Materials,” “Best Use of Business Theme,” “Most Danish,” “Spookiest” and “Most Humorous.”

The six categories were selected through a conscious effort to nurture friendly competition and community among Solvang locals, to highlight the unique traits that Solvang possesses and to encourage mindful, eco-conscious creativity. Past years’ Scarecrow Fests have received far-reaching publicity with visitors coming from as far away as Alaska.

Once this year’s “Best Solvang Scarecrow” has been chosen, the ultimate Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest winner will be announced and celebrated. The overall winner will receive the contest’s exclusive, handcrafted trophy — the “Harvest Cup” — made by famed blacksmith, Hans Duus, which the winner can keep on display in their place of business until the conclusion of the following year’s contest.

Solvang Senior Center, a place where seniors find programs, activities and connections to resources to help them maintain their independence and age vibrantly, was awarded the 2021 Harvest Cup.

“This is the 13th year that the contest is being celebrated in Solvang, and other Santa Ynez Valley towns have embraced the ‘Fest’. The more that each town gets into this, the better the experience for both locals and visitors, whose community involvement and visits, respectively, benefit the local economy of the entire valley,” said Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

Entries for the contest, which cost $25, are still being accepted.

Questions can be directed to the Solvang Chamber at mitzi@solvangchamber.com.

The chamber can also provide prospective participants with further contest details, participant entry forms and “Scarecrow Tips and Tricks.” Updated information about this year’s Solvang Scarecrow Fest will continue to be posted at www.syvscarecrows.com.

