Scary time for America

After the Derek Chauvin verdict, President Joe Biden went on the air and said, “Enough, enough of this senseless killing.”

I couldn’t agree with him more. While the death of George Floyd turned America upside down, it created even more racism in this country, against whites. And while everyone was focused on the death of this man and while the media kept stirring the racist dialogue into a mass of feeding piranhas and while the primary motivation of our cities being burned down started with the actions of a white police officer, the rest of the country was being ignored.

Has President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris or U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or any Democrats who love to pontificate about “equity” and the welfare of Americans and whining how we need to do something about gun control ever visited the hearts of where nearly all of the gun violence occurs?

Have you seen any of them walking the streets of Chicago or Baltimore or Detroit and asking the people who live there how they feel about defunding the police? Have you seen them asking how the residents like hunkering down at night lest a stray bullet come flying through their wall? Have you seen them asking how residents’ children get pulled into gangs because the schools have lost all control and the majority of the households are single moms?

As President Biden was genuflecting to the pressures of a false storyline about police targeting blacks, he failed to address the thousands of other senseless killings. The numbers waffle around a bit, but 2020 was considered the deadliest year in American history.

More than 19,000 people were killed by firearm incidents. Of those, 68% were black. This is a key component of all the murders in America and yet is completely ignored.

The black community is being fed propaganda how police are hunting them down, but they’re hunting each other down. You can produce all the factual stats you want, but the left sticks their fingers in their ears and shakes their heads. The politicians, the media and black leaders should be held accountable for this irresponsible behavior. Rather than address the real problem and offer solutions, they encourage this new age of anarchy.

President Biden has called gun violence in America an “epidemic” and it certainly is, but he, like so many, is focusing on the wrong target. You can pass all the laws on gun control and assault rifles, but that’s not where the problem is. That’s merely a political feel-good, see how-tough-I-am move.

Bullets are bullets, no matter what weapon they come out of, but if you can’t stop the crazy person pulling the trigger or the gang banger, what difference will it make? Do you honestly think the ones who pulled the trigger give a whit about what gun laws are passed?

It bears repeating. Using Chicago again as the example, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, the city still ranks up there with the highest murder rate. If you really want to try and cut down on guns, go after the known gangs who seem to have a plethora of weapons.

And instead of targeting law-abiding American citizens, stop the cartels who have been given a green light to flood our streets with instruments of murder since the border is now open. That truth is being entirely ignored because that storyline doesn’t fit the left’s agenda.

Last year finished with more total background checks for guns than any year on record. The Democrats have themselves to thank for that one.

And because of that, just try and buy a handgun, at least in California, and if you’re lucky enough, try and buy bullets for it. The Americans who are watching from the shadows, know what’s going on, are silently preparing for the worst.

If the country continues to allow the current rebellion to blossom, it will embolden the likes of Black Lives Matter and Antifa even more than they are already. If they can get away with burning and looting businesses without any penalties, then this crusade could eventually move into your neighborhood. If and once that happens, things will get even uglier since over half the country is now armed and ready. And believe it, there are groups preparing for this war.

We’re losing America. And we’re losing her at a speed most never imagined could ever happen.

Last year was perhaps one of the strangest years for the world and certainly for the United States. What began as a lockdown for a virus mushroomed into a license to transform a free nation in the direction of one of lawlessness and chaos. There are still some sheriffs and cities who are holding the line, and good for them, but there are Democratic strongholds who think this new direction is a good thing. We’re already seeing police officers throw up their hands and walk away by the hundreds. Let’s see how well butterflies and rainbows can stop bullets.

So what do we do? There’s nobody home and no one running the country. This is the first time I feel like America is the most vulnerable it’s ever been in my lifetime, and it’s terrifying.

Enemies around the world are watching and are fully aware of our weakness and lack of leadership. As we make our focus about everything being racist, Russia is readying for war and China has been working on how it can take us down (they had a good start with the virus). And now we learn John Kerry, when secretary of state, may have been colluding with Iran!

We better start paying attention and watching our backs.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.