Scattered showers expected

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
A Southwest passenger jet flies toward the Santa Barbara Airport area under cloudy skies. A minute amount of rain — 0.01 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service — fell Friday at the airport. The only other measurable precipitation reported in Santa Barbara County was 0.04 of an inch in New Cuyama, according to the weather service. The forecast calls for scattered showers and gusty winds today and Sunday, along with more below-normal temperatures today through Monday. The weather service said any precipitation will be in light amounts.
