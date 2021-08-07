COURTESY PHOTO

Sherrie Dawkins will lead a “Scent for You” workshop in Ojai.

OJAI — People can create their own signature fragrance spritz during a “Scent for You” workshop Aug. 19 at The Vine.

The cocktails and crafts session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the patio at 308 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai (in front of the arcade).

Participants will learn about aromatherapy from aromatherapist Sherrie Dawkins, and blend pure essential oils to scent their room, body or pillow or to create a mood.

The class fee is $29, and all materials will be provided. There’s an additional fee for cocktails or bites to eat.

The vision for the cocktails and crafts night came from The Vine co-owner

Amber Young-Gay, and the event is held on the third Thursday of every month.

Classes are taught by artists who show their work at Poppies Art and Gifts.

Cocktails and small plates are prepared by Sam Gay. Space is limited,. To reserve a space, go to poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Marilyn McMahon