SCHAAP, Gail Ann

Gail Ann Schaap, 60, (nee’ Benson), adored and beloved wife of Tony Schaap for 36 years, passed away August 2nd at their home in Rancho Mirage, CA, after a courageous and valiant five-year battle with cancer.

Born August 17, 1959 in Chicago, the youngest of four siblings, Gail grew up in Park Ridge, IL, before following her brother out to Santa Barbara, CA, at the adventurous age of eighteen. She was the delight and joy of the family: full of happiness, kindness, and loveliness. She had many friends and admirers and was voted “Most Beautiful” her senior year at Maine South High School, but she was equally loved for her inner beauty, wit and personality. She was one of the most caring people you would ever meet in life; she was unforgettable, and she is very deeply missed.

Gail worked at Westmont College when she moved to Santa Barbara, and met a soccer player from the Netherlands, Tony Schaap. They fell in love and were married in May 1984, enjoying all the benefits of a SoCal lifestyle and eventually settling in Goleta, where they lived until May of this year. Gail also worked for fifteen years at Mission Industries of Santa Barbara, in an administration position. Her most rewarding and fulfilling role, however, was to become a Golden Retriever Mother, and over the years, raise five rambunctious puppies, in succession: Coco, Augie, Chester, Tula and Karlee.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Beth Benson, and nephew, Chad Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Tony Schaap; sister-in-law, Jeannette (Rolf) Voorraad; two sisters; Joan (Gary) Jonland, and Holly Benson; a brother, Jonathan (Shelley) Benson; five nieces: Kristin (Clint) Fannin; Kathryn (Adam) Frost; Isabelle and Ingrid Jonland, and Jillian Benson (Jon Beyreuther); two nephews: Joe (Emily) Benson, and Mike (Christine) Benson; fourteen grand-nieces and nephews, and her faithful companion and dog, Karlee.

The Celebration of Life for Gail is postponed due to the current national health directives; however, it will be announced as soon as there is no further threat to the safety and wellbeing of family, friends and loved ones. Much love and appreciation to All who have reached out to Tony and family during this time.

We want to thank all the doctors of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center for their devoted service to Gail. Memorial donations may be sent to:

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

601 W. Junipero Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105