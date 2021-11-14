Schaffer named chair of Sansum board

COURTESY PHOTO

Arnold Schaffer, who has been part of the Sansum Clinic Board of Trustees since 2019, is its new chair.

SANTA BARBARA — Arnold Schaffer is now the chair of the Sansum Clinic Board of Trustees.

In a news release, the clinic noted that Mr. Schaffer has been a steadying force for the nonprofit through the financial and operational challenges of the pandemic.

“Arnie has a wealth of experience guiding healthcare organizations and a proven record of being an inspired leader of several major hospital operations. He has been a wise decision-maker during the difficulties of managing COVID-19. We can always rely on him to contribute generously to our team,” said Kurt Ransohoff, Sansum CEO and chief medical officer.

Mr. Schaffer is a Montecito resident with more than 30 years experience in healthcare management as CEO of multiple hospitals and regional health systems. He is currently the managing director at Alvarez & Marsal Healthcare Industry Group.

Mr. Schaffer previously held several positions with Providence Health, most notably executive vice president, and senior vice president of regional operations for Alaska, Washington, Montana and California. He earned a bachelor’s in management degree at Northern Illinois University and a master’s in healthcare administration at Trinity University in San Antonio.

“I am honored to be able to serve Sansum Clinic in this role, and am focused alongside our capable board on ensuring that our standards of excellence are upheld, and that we can continue to deliver safe, high-quality healthcare to our patients,” Mr. Schaffer said. “We are always honored to partner with our community to weather any challenge, including this current pandemic.”

Mr. Schaffer has been a member of the Sansum board since 2019. He is a previous board chair of both the California Healthcare Association and the Hospital Association of Southern California.

Mr. Schaffer’s predecessor as the Sansum board chair was Montecito Bank & Trust President and CEO Janet Garufis, since January 2021.

To learn more about Sansum Clinic, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Katherine Zehnder