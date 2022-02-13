SCHAPKER, Richard

On January 1, 2022, Richard “Dick” Schapker passed away at 87 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Bernard Schapker and Edna Burland 1934. He was married to the love of his life, Simone Royer, from Quebec, Canada for 63 years. He was a dedicated father to daughters: Lise, Christine, and Julie, plus grandchildren, Elliot, Briana, Caitlin, Connor, Cole, and Nicole. He remained close to his siblings: Howard, Elaine, and Paul and extended family from the East Coast, Midwest and Canada.

He received an aeronautical degree from Parks College of St. Louis University, MO and a Master’s Degree in mechanical engineering and science from MIT. He worked for General Electric designing rocket engines, and Avco Everett Research Lab as a scientist for the space program. He also was a professor of computer science at Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. He lectured on science topics at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. He followed up his teaching career as a thermal analyst, consulting for such companies as Raytheon, Modicon, EG&G.

He was an inventor with 9 patents. He developed products for educational and technical innovations. On the board of the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara, he judged the annual competition of science projects for Middle, High School students. He mentored post graduates at UCSB students with their engineering projects. He volunteered at the planetarium at the Natural Museum of History. He spoke French fluently and sang at the annual French Festival in Santa Barbara. He enjoyed playing tennis, bicycling, and traveling. He looked at life with a sense of humor and his favorite saying was “Life is a dynamic!”