Despite some serious competition, Xander Schauffele won the gold medal in golf Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the Team USA golfer’s first major victory, and he defeated experienced golfers with impressive credentials. Apparently nothing, not even Sunday’s new world record set by Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, could deny Schauffele the gold. In the end, Sabbatini had to settle for bragging rights and a silver medal.

Schaeuffele, meanwhile, was all smiles after he played the final four-foot putt that made him a champion during the competition in Kawagoe, Japan. His father, Stefan Schauffele, shed tears of joy as he watched the medal ceremony.

Gold medals bring a lot of joy. Just ask Caeleb Dressel, who now has five of them.

The Team USA swimmer won two more golds Sunday. One was for the 50-meter freestyle, and the other one came when Dressel helped the men’s 4X100-meter medley relay team win the race and achieve a new world record. Sometimes athletes get gold medals and bragging rights to boot.

In other Olympics competition, U.S. gymnasts MyKayla Skinner and Suni Lee won the silver and bronze medals respectively. Skinner took Simone Biles’ place on the vault, and Lee competed on the uneven bars.

Biles decided against competing in the floor exercise final, which leaves the balance beam final as her last chance to compete at this year’s Olympics.

In track and field, the gold medal in the 100-meter dash went to Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs. Team USA’s Fred Kerley won the silver.

