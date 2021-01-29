SCHECK, Martha Lee

Martha Lee Scheck was born in New Mexico and brought with her to California a fondness for turquoise and Hatch peppers. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis and continued her study of architecture with Frank Lloyd Wright at Talisen West. She built some wonderful houses in BelAir and Palm Springs. When she moved with her family to Santa Barbara, she added a law degree to her credentials. A photo of the 1973 Santa Barbara Bar Association hangs in the courthouse. Martha and one other are the only women in that picture. Somehow, about this time, she got her pilot’s license, dyed her hair red and the adventures really began. There’s a story of a boat she ran onto the rocks and a long wait for a rescue. Some of her friends tell of the time she landed, briefly, in an Italian jail.

Martha shared her life with her sister Routh……that’s not a misspelling, it is a tiny village in Yorkshire from which Martha and Routh’s mother Ethyl Garrett’s family came…….. Routh’s life was spent in a wheelchair, and Martha must have pushed that chair 1,000 miles or more. No wheelchair was going to keep the Scheck Girls from the life they wanted. They took road trips together through Mexico and Europe and visited the polar bears in Canada. They entertained graciously, always dressed up and celebrated Fiesta and, and were a formidable team of real estate investors. Looking at these sisters people might have reflected how fortunate Routh was to have Martha.

Martha saw it very differently. Routh was her best friend, her business partner, her co-conspirator. They shared everything, especially their love of dogs. There was Shawn, the collie and Beau the poodle, who sneaked off to Ethyl Barrymore’s house next door for treats and Greta, wonderful, much beloved Greta, a soft coated Wheaton who was there beside Martha when Routh was gone. Martha’s generosity and activism saved countless canine lives and helped to make Santa Barbara a kinder, safer place for lost and abandoned animals.

Martha leaves behind her nephew Christopher Scheck and Mary McNeill Scheck, her niece Jennifer Lee (nee Scheck) and Gary Lee, a grandniece, two grand nephews and a great-grandniece. And so many loving friends who will hold the memory of Martha in the amazing garden she created where the ponds are filled with yellow water lilies, a tree shades a carpet of yellow cymbidiums and the mountains reach toward the yellow sun dancing on the water to the music of windchimes.