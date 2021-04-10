Schedule for festival’s drive-in movies

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival concludes today with free drive-in movies on two screens at Santa Barbara City College’s lower parking areas, 140 Loma Alta Road.

The movies are free, but the number of spaces is limited, and a reservation is required.

Today’s films are “Erna at War” at 8:30 a.m.; “Climb” at 9:30 a.m.; “Coast” at noon; “Daughters of the Waves” at 1 p.m.; “Fellinopolis” at 3:30 p.m.; “Trees of Peace” at 4:30 p.m.; “Santa Barbara Closing Night Shorts” at 8 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason