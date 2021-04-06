Schedule for film festival’s drive-in movies

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues with free drive-in movies on two screens at Santa Barbara City College’s lower parking areas, 140 Loma Alta Road.

The movies are free, but the number of spaces is limited, and a reservation is required. You can make them starting at 8 a.m. on the day before the screening.

The festival runs through Saturday. Here’s the schedule.

Today’s movies are “Backyard Village” at 8:30 a.m.; “Listen” at 9:30 a.m.; “Addict Named Hal” at noon; “Snakehead” at 1 p.m.; “My First Summer” at 3:30 p.m.; “Ladies of Steel” at 4:30 p.m.; “The Conservation Game” at 7 p.m.; and “Karnawal” at 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s films are “When I’m Done Dying” at 8:30 a.m.; “The Pit” at 9:30 a.m.; “The Cinderella Addiction” at noon; “Mirage” at 1 p.m.; “The Man with the Answers” at 3:30 p.m.; “Akilla’s Escape at 4:30 p.m.; “We Burn Like This” at 7 p.m.; “Baby” at 8.

Thursday’s movies are “Karnawal” at 8:30 a.m.; “We Burn Like This” at 9:30 a.m.; “The Revolution Generation” at noon; “The Knot” at 1 p.m.; “Under My Skin” at 3:30 p.m.; “The Pit” at 4:30 p.m.; “Coast” at 7 p.m.; “Erna at War” at 8 p.m.

Friday’s films are “The Man with the Answers” at 8:30 a.m.; “Akilla’s Escape” at 9:30 a.m.; “Six Angry Women” at noon; “Under My Skin” at 1 p.m.; “Persona Non Grata” at 3:30 p.m.; “Reclaim Idaho” at 4:30 p.m.; “Trees of Peace” at 7 p.m.; “Fortitude” at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s films are “Erna at War” at 8:30 a.m.; “Climb” at 9:30 a.m.; “Coast” at noon; “Daughters of the Waves” at 1 p.m.; “Fellinopolis” at 3:30 p.m.; “Trees of Peace” at 4:30 p.m.; “Santa Barbara Closing Night Shorts” at 8 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason