Schedule for film festival’s drive-in movies

COURTESY PHOTO

Abby (Fatima Ptacek) falls in love with rock singer Dave (Kane Ritchotte) in “Coast.” Filmed in Santa Maria and nearby communities, the drama will have its world premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues with free drive-in movies on two screens at Santa Barbara City College’s lower parking areas, 140 Loma Alta Road.

The movies are free, but the number of spaces is limited, and a reservation is required. You can make them starting at 8 a.m. on the day before the screening.

The festival runs through Saturday. Here’s the schedule for the entire week.

Today’s drive-in movies consist of “Ladies of Steel” at 8:30 a.m.; “We Will Never Die” at 9:30 a.m.; “Teach Me If You Can” at noon; “Run Woman Run” at 1 p.m.; “The Ghosts” at 3:30 p.m.; “Poppie Nongena” at 4:30 p.m.; “Fear” at 7 p.m.; “Broken Diamonds” at 8 p.m.

Monday’s films are “$aavy” at 8:30 a.m.; “Fear” at 9:30 a.m.; “Broken Diamonds” at noon; “Four Mothers” at 1 p.m.; “The Flood Won’t Come” at 3:30 p.m.; “Listen” at 4:30 p.m.; “Snakehead” at 7 p.m.; “When I’m Done Dying” at 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s movies are “Backyard Village” at 8:30 a.m.; “Listen” at 9:30 a.m.; “Addict Named Hal” at noon; “Snakehead” at 1 p.m.; “My First Summer” at 3:30 p.m.; “Ladies of Steel” at 4:30 p.m.; “The Conservation Game” at 7 p.m.; and “Karnawal” at 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s films are “When I’m Done Dying” at 8:30 a.m.; “The Pit” at 9:30 a.m.; “The Cinderella Addiction” at noon; “Mirage” at 1 p.m.; “The Man with the Answers” at 3:30 p.m.; “Akilla’s Escape at 4:30 p.m.; “We Burn Like This” at 7 p.m.; “Baby” at 8.

Thursday’s movies are “Karnawal” at 8:30 a.m.; “We Burn Like This” at 9:30 a.m.; “The Revolution Generation” at noon; “The Knot” at 1 p.m.; “Under My Skin” at 3:30 p.m.; “The Pit” at 4:30 p.m.; “Coast” at 7 p.m.; “Erna at War” at 8 p.m.

Friday’s films are “The Man with the Answers” at 8:30 a.m.; “Akilla’s Escape” at 9:30 a.m.; “Six Angry Women” at noon; “Under My Skin” at 1 p.m.; “Persona Non Grata” at 3:30 p.m.; “Reclaim Idaho” at 4:30 p.m.; “Trees of Peace” at 7 p.m.; “Fortitude” at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s films are “Erna at War” at 8:30 a.m.; “Climb” at 9:30 a.m.; “Coast” at noon; “Daughters of the Waves” at 1 p.m.; “Fellinopolis” at 3:30 p.m.; “Trees of Peace” at 4:30 p.m.; “Santa Barbara Closing Night Shorts” at 8 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason