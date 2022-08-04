Schedule for Old Spanish Days Fiesta

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

El Mercado De la Guerra

By KATHERINE ZEHNDER and DAVE MASON

THE NEWS-PRESS

The mercados are back as Old Spanish Days Fiesta continues.

TODAY

Fiesta Stock Horse Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earl Warren Showgrounds.

For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

La Misa del Presidente, 10 a.m.

Santa Barbara Mission.

This Roman Catholic Mass dates back to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 and today is followed by a festive reception in the mission’s Sacred Garden.

El Mercado De la Guerra, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m

De la Guerra Plaza.

The mercado features live music, dancing and merchandise and food vendors.

El Mercado Del Norte, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mackenzie Park.

The event features a carnival, food and merchandise vendors, live music and dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina.

Casa Cantina, starting at noon.

Casa de la Guerra courtyard.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents music, dancing, food and cold drinks.

“Project Fiesta,” noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

An exhibit shows the history of Old Spanish Days.

DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios), 5 -10 p.m.

Santa Barbara Zoo.

Get tickets at oldspanishdays.ticketsauce.com/e/digs.

Las Noches de Ronda (“Nights of Gaiety”), 8-10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Courthouse, Sunken Gardens.

The evening features singing and dancing, everything from flamenco to Mexican folklorico dancing.

FRIDAY

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Earl Warren Showgrounds.

For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

El Mercado De la Guerra, 11a.m. to 10 p.m

De la Guerra Plaza.

The mercado features live music, dancing and merchandise and food vendors.

El Mercado Del Norte, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mackenzie Park.

The event features a carnival, food and merchandise vendors, live music and dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina.

“Project Fiesta,” noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum,

An exhibit shows the history of Old Spanish Days.

Historical Parade, noon to 2 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, from Castillo Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta.

The first Fiesta parade since 2019 will feature more than 600 horses, antique carriages, coaches, wagons and re-enactments of historical scenes.

Casa Cantina, starting at noon.

Casa de la Guerra courtyard.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents music, dancing, food and cold drinks.

Flor y Canto, 7-8 p.m.

Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The program will feature original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century. Interwoven with historic narration, the musical numbers are accompanied on replica acoustic instruments.

Las Noches de Ronda (“Nights of Gaiety”), 8-10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Courthouse, Sunken Gardens.

The evening features singing and dancing, everything from flamenco to Mexican folklorico dancing. Admission is free.

SATURDAY

El Desfile De Los Niños (Children’s Parade), 10 a.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, from Garden Street to Calle Cesar Chavez.

The Children’s Parade is organized by the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department. Young people of Santa Barbara, their parents and other parade participants don traditional costumes and celebrate the area’s rich culture.

Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, West Beach.

You can stroll along Cabrillo Boulevard just west of Stearns Wharf and browse for handmade treasures created by local artisans.

El Mercado De la Guerra, 11a.m. to 10 p.m

De la Guerra Plaza.

The mercado features live music, dancing and merchandise and food vendors.

El Mercado Del Norte, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mackenzie Park.

The event features a carnival, food and merchandise vendors, live music and dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina.

Casa Cantina, starting at noon.

Casa de la Guerra courtyard.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents music, dancing, food and cold drinks.

“Project Fiesta,” noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

An exhibit shows the history of Old Spanish Days.

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Earl Warren Showgrounds.

For more information and schedule, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

Las Noches de Ronda (“Nights of Gaiety”), 8-10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Courthouse, Sunken Gardens.

The evening features singing and dancing, everything from flamenco to Mexican folklorico dancing.

SUNDAY

Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, West Beach.

“Project Fiesta,” noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum,

An exhibit shows the history of Old Spanish Days.

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org

For a full list of Fiesta events, see www.sbfiesta.org/events-calendar.

