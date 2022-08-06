Schedule for Old Spanish Days Fiesta

By DAVE MASON and KATHERINE ZEHNDER

THE NEWS-PRESS

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Hudson Herbert waves to his mother Hitomi from the carousel during El Mercado Del Norte Wednesday at Mackenzie Park in Santa Barbara.

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong will dance down Cabrillo Boulevard today as she leads the first Old Spanish Days Children’s Parade since 2019.

Here’s the Fiesta schedule.

TODAY

El Desfile De Los Niños (Children’s Parade), 10 a.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, from Garden Street to Calle Cesar Chavez.

The Children’s Parade is organized by the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department. Young people of Santa Barbara, their parents and other parade participants don traditional costumes and celebrate the area’s rich culture.

Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, West Beach.

You can stroll along Cabrillo Boulevard just west of Stearns Wharf and browse for handmade treasures created by local artisans.

El Mercado De la Guerra, 11a.m. to 10 p.m

De la Guerra Plaza.

The mercado features live music, dancing and merchandise and food vendors.

El Mercado Del Norte, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mackenzie Park.

The event features a carnival, food and merchandise vendors, live music and dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina.

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong will lead today’s Children’s Parade.

Casa Cantina, starting at noon.

Casa de la Guerra courtyard.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents music, dancing, food and cold drinks.

“Project Fiesta,” noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

An exhibit shows the history of Old Spanish Days.

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Earl Warren Showgrounds.

For more information and schedule, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

Las Noches de Ronda (“Nights of Gaiety”), 8-10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Courthouse, Sunken Gardens.

The evening features singing and dancing, everything from flamenco to Mexican folklorico dancing.

SUNDAY

Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, West Beach.

“Project Fiesta,” noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum,

An exhibit shows the history of Old Spanish Days.

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org

For a full list of Fiesta events, see www.sbfiesta.org/events-calendar.

email: dmason@newspress.com, kzehnder@newspress.com