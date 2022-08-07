Schedule for Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Old Spanish Days Fiesta concludes today in Santa Barbara.

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Earl Warren Showgrounds.

For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard, West Beach.

“Project Fiesta!” noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

An exhibit shows the history of Old Spanish Days.

Fiesta Finale Gala, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

El Paseo Restaurant.

The Profant Foundation for the Arts event features dinner, music and dancing, General seating is $250 per person. Those attending are asked to wear a Fiesta costume or cocktail attire. For more information, go to profantfoundation.org. For reservations, email jeprofant@gmail.com or call 805-450-2001.

— Staff reports