SCHMANDT, Charles Kenneth

Charles Kenneth Schmandt (Chuck) was born on June 30th, 1932 to parents Jacob Emil Schmandt, Jr. and Wilhelmina Frances (neé Kolberg) in Portland, Oregon. He was quickly followed by brothers Jacob Jr. and Rodger, and the three spent their early years navigating the difficulties of growing up with deaf-mute parents during the Great Depression.

Chuck inherited his father’s work ethic and began dedicating himself to “hard work” in his youth – whether that be in his series of odd jobs or towards developing his love of baseball. His commitment to hard work turned him in to a stellar athlete and lead him to a career in professional baseball where he pitched against some of the best in the world. It was a short-lived foray into high school football, however, that introduced him to the love of his life Phyllis Marie (neé Goldschmidt). ‘Schmidt & Schmandt’ as they were affectionately known were married on November 3rd, 1951 in Santa Barbara, California and enjoyed an amazing 68 years together until Phyllis’ passing on November 20th, 2017. Together they had two daughters – Sandra Diane and Deirdra Marie.

Chuck’s baseball career was interrupted by a brief stint in the US Army during the Korean War, but his passion for the sport never wavered and he remained an avid fan for the rest of his life. After returning from the army Chuck embarked on what was to become an illustrious career in architecture. His beautiful work still stands and can be enjoyed coast-to-coast with gorgeous homes, restaurants, offices, and developments reaching from Santa Barbara, California to Atlanta, Georgia where Chuck moved with his wife and his firm in 1979.

The sheer volume of projects that Chuck worked on can (and do) fill a novel, and each and every one is emblematic of who he was as a person – a driven man of integrity who dedicated his life to building foundations. He built structural foundations that brought life and joy to so many through his designs, and he worked tirelessly until his final days to build foundations for family, friends, co-workers, and more to build their dreams.

Chuck’s long-held ethos is best demonstrated in the title of his book that was written and published with the help of his daughter Sandra in 2021: “Winners In Life Don’t Always Win – They Just Don’t Give Up.” Chuck believed that those who could see the invisible could do the impossible, and no obstacle in his life ever prevented him from doing just that for those he cared for.

Charles K. Schmandt passed away comfortably at home after an unexpected illness (and, in true Chuck form, a very tough fight) on July 25th, 2021 surrounded by family in Boca Raton, Florida. His passion, wit, integrity, humor, creativity and love are deeply missed by those who survive him: brothers Jake and Rodger, daughters Sandra and Deirdra, and grandchildren Sandy, Tom, Nick, Grace and Kayla.

To borrow some words from Chuck’s good friend Paige – if we can imagine heaven as a ferris wheel Chuck is now on top, forever with perfect view of buildings to critique below, endless stars above, and his best girl by his side.

A small service will be held for family in Atlanta, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.