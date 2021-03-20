SCHMIDT, Donald Irvin

Born: August 27, 1935

Passed: March 7, 2021

Rebirth in the Lord: May 8, 1979

Don was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He lived in a rural area outside the city where he attended a three-room schoolhouse. The family moved to Edmond where he lived until 1953, at which time he attended Northwestern University on an Evans Scholarship. His career was in sales and sales management: direct selling, advertising space, and for his final 15 years, investment real estate.

Don has a daughter, Stephanie, and a son, Morgan, from his first marriage to Virginia. He has a daughter, Stacy and a son, Scott, from Ruth to whom he was married for 33 years and who predeceased Don in 1996. Don and Ruth had a loving, meaningful marriage. Don had the great joy of having a relationship with all four of his children for all of his life and a fun-filled marriage to his wife, Mary, for the last 23 years.

Don had many interests: getting to know the Lord better, participating in small group settings; spending time with his grandchildren: Shoshanna, Alexander, Isabelle, Arthur, Mikaela, Teo, Tosh, Rigo and Bobby. He had the good fortune of spending his retirement years with his wife, Mary, traveling, playing golf, bridge and going to the movies. The enjoyment of just lovingly being together filled their lives.

Don greatly valued his many personal and business relationships over the years. He was deeply loved by his family and friends. He was a generous, gracious, loving, funny and dedicated father, grandfather, husband and friend.

The family would like to thank Smith Health Center and Hospice for their gentle care and Don’s lifelong friend and pastor, Bart Tarman. They also want to thank Dr. Gregory Sarna of Cedars Sinai and Dr. Michael Bernstein of Sansum Clinic who cared for Don for many years, as well as the many other healthcare providers who helped him along the way.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 7th at 2pm in the courtyard at El Montecito Presbyterian Church on 1455 East Valley Road. Reverend Bart Tarman will lead the service.