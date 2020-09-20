SCHMITT, David Roberts

David Roberts Schmitt passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 80 at home in Laguna Woods, CA.

Born in San Diego and raised in Chula Vista, California David graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He moved to New York City to begin his career and met the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Harriet Holland from Georgia.

The Schmitt’s moved to Santa Barbara and raised two daughters, Catherine Whitaker and Gail Kvistad. David worked professionally as a CPA in Goleta and Santa Barbara for over 30 years. In addition to his family, David’s passions were organ music, wildflowers in the desert and photography.

As a member of the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society, David delighted in assisting with the refurbishing of a pipe organ that was installed in the Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara, CA. He also served as the society’s treasurer for many years.

As a lecturer at Santa Barbara City College, David experienced great joy teaching accounting & a weekend organ course at the Arlington Theatre.

David Schmitt is survived by his wife, Harriet Schmitt from Laguna Woods, daughter Catherine and husband Graeme Whitaker from Diamond Bar, and daughter Gail and husband Gary Kvistad and son Nick Kvistad from Summerland.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be shared with the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society, P.O. Box 1913 Goleta CA 93116-1913