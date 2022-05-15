SCHNEIDER, Charles A., Jr.

November 20, 1934-April 27, 2022

Charles A. Schneider Jr, 87, passed away on April 27th, 2022 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was living in Charlotte, NC at the time of his passing having moved there from Santa Barbara six months ago. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend.

Charlie was born in New York City and moved to the suburbs of Edgemont, NY when he was 4. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary school and then the public schools in Edgemont before moving to Scarsdale where he graduated from high school in 1953. Charlie then went on to Dartmouth College where, in 5 years, he received his B.A. and his masters in both engineering and business (from Thayer and Tuck Schools respectively). He graduated in 1958 and went to work for Union Carbide. Early into his career, he met and promptly fell in love with the woman of his dreams. Reflecting on the success of his marriage one day he said simply, “I married up!”

He was at Union Carbide for 23 years, rising through the sales and marketing ranks where the company moved his family to Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Chicago, New York, and then, Japan. While in Japan, with his wife, Jane and their two boys, Scott and Kurt, the family traveled extensively, visiting, among others, Egypt, Thailand, Nepal, India, Guam, and Yap. This was an incredible time for the family and those halcyon memories lasted throughout the years. After Japan, the family moved back to Scarsdale, NY where Charlie and Jane lived for the next 25 years. He left Union Carbide for Potters Industries in 1983; he ran the international and all domestic business units until his retirement in 1996. The years in Scarsdale were filled with tennis, paddle tennis, working around the house, dinners with friends, lots of family travel, and blissful weeks in August at Paradox Lake in the Adirondacks.

In 1998, they retired to Santa Barbara to be closer to Jane’s mother and brother and where it was better for her health, as her MS was worsening. Ever the exuberant, enthusiastic, and ebullient fellow, Charlie embraced his new home with his trademark elan. He not only lovingly cared non-stop for his wife, he also dove head into many new activities. He lawn bowled with gusto and played tennis regularly with all his buddies, bringing his confounding cut shots and lobs all the way from New York. He was a founding member of “The Santa Barbarians” cycling club. This band of cycling renegades rode all around Santa Barbara and environs, and they took trips to Montana, Colorado, Washington, etc. He started a monthly luncheon discussion group. He was a key leader and board member of Vistas Lifelong Learning where he dedicated himself to growing the membership and expanding its offerings. He was an integral part of the Santa Barbara Multiple Sclerosis Society Chapter. He and Jane would invite local professors to their house for thoughtful discussions and host vibrant dinner parties with their treasured friends. They were longtime symphony patrons. He volunteered at the local grammar school. Well, you get the point. The man was a force of nature. Harnessing his unlimited energy force to engage, experience, educate, and enliven all those with whom he came into contact.

He also loved being with his five grandchildren. He took them on trips to Africa, England, Germany, Peru, and lots of places in the U.S. The whole family went on a cruise to Alaska and to a dude ranch in Wyoming. He also maintained a robust communication protocol with each of the grandchildren via weekly calls and texts up until days before his passing. His motto, “Go for it” has been forever instilled in each of them.

Charlie was a good man through and through. He loved his family and created an incredibly tight knit bond with his two boys, of whom he was so incredibly proud.

Charlie Schneider was a presence wherever he went. His exuberance for life was palpable and contagious. He was loved and will be missed by so many.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Jane, and his daughter-in-law, Susan Schulte. He is survived by his two sons, Scott and his wife Beth, and Kurt. As well as his five grandchildren: Brian, Walker, Courtney, Quinn, and Bo.