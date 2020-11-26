SCHOEPKE, Donnette

On November 17, 2020 after waging a 24-year battle with brain tumors, Donnette L. Schoepke of Stevensville Mt, passed away. Surrounded in her final hours by her loving husband of 41 and a half years, her loving son Morgan, and her ever faithful Border Collie, Callie, In April of 2017 she was told she had 7-8 months to live, as all attempts to kill, or slow down the growth of her current brain tumor had failed. She informed the doctor that she intended to live to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary, and that she would live longer than 8 months. She lived another 3 1/2 years, but in the end, succumbed to her tumor. She put up a great fight, avoided self-pity and chose to make the best of all her days, maintaining a positive attitude throughout her ordeal, and never giving up hope. She would always tell others, to “Live for today, for tomorrow is promised to no one.” She was beautiful, smart, funny, loved being around people, and dedicated her life to her son and husband. She was a hard worker, who loved animals, and spent numerous hours working with her dogs over the years. People would always comment on how well trained, and well behaved her dogs were. Donnette also had a love of flowers, and gardening. She loved landscaping and over the years, landscaped 3 different homes she lived in. Her favorite flowers were Peonies, Tulips, and Daffodils, and her current home is awash with them in spring. Donnette also had a strong sense of community and was active in the Stevensville school system. She volunteered for over 22 years touching the lives of many students at the school. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Stevensville Community Foundation, was active with the Stevensville PTA, and was a member of the Stevensville Garden Club.

Donnette was born May 9, 1957 in Santa Barbara, Calif, to Donna and Carson Kittle, the 3rd child in a family that would eventually grow to 5 children. Shortly after her birth, her parents moved north to Goleta, Calif, and that is where Donnette grew up. Donnette attended Isla Vista Elementary School, Goleta Valley Jr. High School, and Dos Pueblos High School. Upon graduation from high school in 1975, Donnette attended Santa Barbara City College for 2 years and attained her AA degree. While a freshman in high school Donnette met and fell in love with the love of her life, Steven Schoepke. They started dating in August of 1972, and were married in Santa Barbara on May 5, 1979 and spent the next 41 and a half years together. After they were married, they moved to Redmond, WA to be closer to the seaports Steven was sailing out of. Their son Morgan was born in Redmond, Wa in 1984. In 1991 the family moved to Stevensville, Mt. In 1992 the construction of their dream home on Sunset Bench in Stevensville, was completed. Donnette enjoyed the views their new home provided them. She always said it had the best views in the valley of Bitterroot Mountains to the west, and the Sapphire Mountains to the east. She loved Montana.

Donnette is preceded in death by her beloved mother Donna Kittle, and father Carson Kittle of Goleta Calif. She is survived by her husband Steven Schoepke of Stevensville, Mt., son, Morgan (Irena Kosarev) of Co Springs, brothers, Stephan (N.J. Covell), Gary (Sheila Atkinson), Brian (Kris Koart), all of Goleta, Ca.; sister Bonnie, of Olympia, Wa.; grandchildren, Logan, and Finely, brother- and sister-in-law, Rudy ( Helyn Inglema) of Homer, Ak, and many loving and caring nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donnette requested no services but did want friends and family to gather in a celebration of her life, sometime in the future. Plans for a celebration of Donnette’s life will be announced at a later date. One will take place in Stevensville, Montana, and the other one in Santa Barbara, Ca.

Our sincere appreciation goes to all those who assisted in the care of Donnette during her last 7 months here at home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Marcus Daly Hospice Services. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.