Scholarship applications available Thursday

SANTA BARBARA — Starting this Thursday, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will accept scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In its previous scholarship awards cycle, the foundation reviewed 3,307 applications.

Out of those applicants, 1,814 Santa Barbara County students received scholarships, resulting in more than $6 million from the organization.

For undergraduates at four-year schools, the average award was $3,311. For graduate students, the average award was $5,873.

Students pursuing vocational training are also supported by the foundation.

Eligible students could potentially receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding.

Criteria for scholarships include financial need, academic achievement and motivation.

The deadline to apply for the 2021-2022 academic year is Jan. 15, 2021.

To view eligibility requirements, application instructions and to apply, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Grayce McCormick