Scholarship Foundation accepting applications for next year

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year today.

Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available at www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million in scholarships to 2,146 Santa Barbara County students.

Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,132; graduate student awards (excluding those for medical school) averaged $5,191.

The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students can receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding.

The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement and motivation. The deadline to apply for financial aid from the Scholarship Foundation is Jan. 15.

“Each year, we encourage students to begin the application as soon as possible, as in many cases they will have questions or need assistance. Our program advisers are an excellent resource for applicants throughout the county,” said Len Smolburd, foundation chief programs officer. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to some 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. The Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services.

For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

