Scholarship foundation announces application total

SANTA BARBARA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received 2,779 applications for financial aid in the 2021-22 academic year.

The applications are currently under review, and awardees will be announced in May. Last year, the foundation awarded more than $6 million to 1,814 students throughout Santa Barbara County, according to a news release.

“In some instances the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted enrollment patterns, but make no mistake, the need for college financial aid in our community remains great,” Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson said in a statement. “Thanks to our many generous donors, the Scholarship Foundation will once again help hundreds of county students access postsecondary education.”

The foundation provides scholarships to county students pursuing undergraduate, graduate or vocational studies.

For more information, call 805-687-6065 or visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Mitchell White