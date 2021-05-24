Scholarship Foundation announces awards

SANTA BARBARA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara announced last week that it has awarded college scholarships totaling more than $8 million to 2,247 Santa Barbara County students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Of the $8,023,167 awarded, more than $3.6 million will help support 1,195 North County students, and more than $4.2 will support 1,026 South County students. Scholarship awards for undergraduate students average $3,185. Overall (for both graduate and undergraduate students), awards averaged $3,570, according to Tim Dougherty, director of marketing and communications for the foundation.

The recipients were notified of their awards on May 15. The scholarships can be used for college, graduate, and vocational studies, including law school and medical school.

“The Scholarship Foundation dug deep and funded nearly every eligible applicant this year, a first for our organization. In light of the widespread economic hardship evident in our community, we were determined to expand the percentage of applicants who would receive scholarships. We are proud of our efforts to help students and families throughout Santa Barbara County,” Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson said in a statement.

— Mitchell White