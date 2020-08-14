Scholarship foundation awarded for transparency

SANTA BARBARA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

The honor is the highest level of recognition awarded by GuideStar, a leading aggregator of nonprofit information, which signifies exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance. The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the Internal Revenue Service, said Tim Dougherty, director of marketing and communications for the foundation.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is in select company, as few local nonprofits have received both honors. This organization has long been committed to operational excellence, and we are proud to be recognized by both GuideStar and Charity Navigator,” Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson said in a statement.

The foundation has awarded nearly $130 million to more than 53,000 county students since its founding in 1962. For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Mitchell White