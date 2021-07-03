Scholarship foundation names board chair

COURTESY PHOTO

Matt Rowe is succeeding Christie Glanville as chair of the Scholarship Foundation board. Mrs. Glanville will remain on the board.

Matt Rowe has been elected chair of the board for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The Melbourne, Australia native is a former attorney turned financial advisor and investment management analyst. His two-year term will begin July 1.

Mr. Rowe earned bachelor’s and law degrees at Monash University before working briefly as an attorney in his hometown. After immigrating to New York City, he transitioned to a career in wealth management.

A resident of Santa Barbara since 2008, Mr. Rowe joined the local office of financial services firm Raymond James in 2020. He joined the Scholarship Foundation Board in 2016, and he currently serves as a board member for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, where he is the board chair. He also serves as a board member of the Santa Barbara Foundation and Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

In 2019, Mr. Rowe was awarded the Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Award by the Channel Islands YMCA.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as board chair for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which has provided invaluable support for young people and families in our community for almost six decades,” Mr. Rowe said in a statement. “I am keenly interested in expanding educational opportunities for local students, including increasing access to college. It is incredibly rewarding to work with an organization that shares my passion. I am pleased to accept this leadership role.”

Mr. Rowe will succeed Christie Glanville, who will remain on the Scholarship Foundation board. Mrs. Glanville also will join the Scholarship Foundation’s Past Presidents Council.

“Since joining the Scholarship Foundation Board five years ago, Matt has consistently shown himself to be a perceptive and eager participant in deliberations relating to the foundation’s mission and its operations,” said Barbara Robertson, the Scholarship Foundation president and CEO. “This organization is certain to benefit from his extensive work on our board and his obvious depth of knowledge.”

