Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara announces awards

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded college scholarships totaling more than $7.7 million to 2,139 Santa Barbara County students for the 2022-23 academic year. Recipients were notified of their awards on May 15.

Of the $7,700,497 awarded this year, $3,882,088 will help support students in north county communities, and $3,711,309 will help support students in south county communities. Scholarship awards for undergraduate students average $3,168. Overall, for both graduate and undergraduate students) awards average $3,600.

Scholarships can be used for college, graduate and vocational studies, including law school and medical school.

“As we have every year for the past six decades, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is making a real difference in the lives of young people in our community. We are immensely proud of our continuing efforts to help students and families afford a postsecondary education and thank our many generous donors who make these scholarships possible,” said Barbara Robertson, Scholarship Foundation president and CEO.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to some 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.scholarship.org.

— Marilyn McMahon