Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara receives four-star rating from Charity Navigator

SANTA BARBARA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its 11th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator.

The rating — Charity Navigator’s highest — indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship Foundation operations. The foundation has now received 20 four-star ratings in 21 years.

“We are truly in select company, as fewer than 5% of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received 11 consecutive four-star evaluations,” noted Interim Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator assesses organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices, openness and programmatic impact.

“For the entirety of our history, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has committed itself to the very highest standards of fiscal responsibility and accountability. This year, we scored especially high in the “Impact & Results” category, affirming that our scholarships and financial aid advisory services have a genuinely profound effect in the community. It is gratifying to receive this recognition from Charity Navigator once again,” said Ms. Dwyer.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to more than 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

