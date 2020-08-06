Scholarship foundation receives four-star rating

SANTA BARBARA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its eighth consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator.

The nonprofit’s highest rating indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in SFSB operations. The foundation has received a four-star rating 17 of the past 18 years, said Tim Dougherty, director of marketing and communications for SFSB.

“Attaining a four-star rating verifies that the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher said in a statement. “Only 5 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least eight consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

Charity Navigator is the nation’s leading charity evaluator, assessing organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices and openness.

“Since its founding, the Scholarship Foundation has rigorously adhered to the highest standards regarding fiscal responsibility and accountability. We are pleased to receive recognition for our efforts in these important areas, and thank Charity Navigator for this honor,” Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson said in a statement.

The SFSB has awarded nearly $130 million to more than 53,000 county students since its founding in 1962. For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Mitchell White