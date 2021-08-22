Scholarship Foundation wins award

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, a leading aggregator of nonprofit information.

“The Platinum Seal is GuideStar’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance,” according to a news release. “The Scholarship Foundation has now received three consecutive Platinum Seals.”

Nonprofits achieve Platinum status by providing extensive operational detail for their respective GuideStar profiles. The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

“Despite the many challenges our organization has encountered over the last 18 months, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara remains committed to operational excellence, including maintaining open lines of communication with our donors and other community partners. We are proud to be recognized by GuideStar for our enduring commitment to transparency,” said Barbara Robertson, the Scholarship Foundation president and CEO.

For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Dave Mason