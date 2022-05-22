Home Life Scholarship winners
The American Scandinavian Foundation recently awarded scholarships at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Barbara. From left are scholarship winners Sarah Engmyr (Sweden), Alexandria Haslund-Gourley (Denmark), Kaeva Vorbeck (Denmark),  Elijah Swolgaard (Denmark) pictured on a tablet held by foundation Chairman Peter Hasland, and interns Hanna Muskantor (Sweden) and Emilie Winding (Denmark). Not pictured is Christian Fonsen (Finland).
