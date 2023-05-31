Scholarships ceremony

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION PHOTOThe Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation, hosts an awards ceremony to honor local students. The May 24 event recognized new and returning scholarship recipients. More than 500 people attended the ceremony at the Courthouse Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara. The foundation this year is awarding college and vocational scholarships totaling nearly $7.2 million to 1,864 students throughout Santa Barbara County. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Swim instructor training in Lompoc Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.